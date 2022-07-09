Game Thread #86: A’s vs. Astros

The Oakland A’s are playing some Saturday afternoon baseball today, but a lot already happened this morning.

The A’s called up a new pitcher to make the start today. Frankie Montas is resting some shoulder inflammation, so rookie Zach Logue steps in to help. The left-hander is making his sixth start for the A’s this year, and seventh appearance overall, in his fourth MLB stint of the summer.

They also made a trade, sending Christian Bethancourt to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for two prospects. Bethancourt was originally in today’s lineup at first base, but of course was scratched due to not being on the team anymore. There wasn’t time to bring up a replacement, so Oakland will go short-handed on the bench this afternoon, reports Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Nick Allen (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) DH Stephen Piscotty (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) CF Skye Bolt (S)

LHP Zach Logue

Astros lineup (away)

2B Jose Altuve (L) SS Mauricio Dubon (R) LF Yordan Alvarez (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) DH Aledmys Diaz (R) CF Chas McCormick (R) C Martin Maldonado (R)

LHP Framber Valdez

How to watch/listen