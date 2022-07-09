A’s roster: Zach Logue called up, Sam Selman optioned

The Oakland A’s need to briefly plug a hole in their rotation this weekend, so they brought up an extra starter.

The A’s called up pitcher Zach Logue from Triple-A Las Vegas, the team announced Saturday morning. The left-hander will start the team’s game this afternoon.

Logue is needed because of an injury to Frankie Montas, who is dealing with shoulder inflammation. Montas exited his last start early this past Sunday, but fortunately an MRI revealed no structural damage in his shoulder. Still, he’ll skip his turn in the rotation today so he can rest the arm.

Montas has not yet been placed on any injured list, and it’s possible that he won’t need to be. The team is “optimistic [he] can make a start before the All-Star break,” reports Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle. The break begins after next weekend, and Oakland will play six more games (seven including today) before then.

In the meantime, Logue takes the mound this afternoon. The rookie has made five starts for Oakland this year, all back in May, plus a relief appearance in April that marked his MLB debut.

Logue: 5.47 ERA, 24⅔ ip, 21 Ks, 10 BB, 7 HR, 6.43 FIP

We last saw him in the majors on May 28.

To make room for Logue on the active roster, reliever Sam Selman was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. The lefty reliever has made nine appearances for the A’s this year over three different trips to the majors, including three games in his latest stint over the past couple weeks.

Selman: 4.91 ERA, 11 ip, 15 Ks, 3 BB, 2 HR, 3.56 FIP

This counts as his second “option” of the season. Under new rules, each player may only be optioned to the minors five times per season. (Selman’s first callup this year was as a COVID substitute, so it didn’t count toward this total, and anyway it came before the clock started on May 2 so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.)

Here’s the updated roster, minus another trade that happened today.