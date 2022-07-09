Elephant Rumblings: MLBPA reengages on international draft

It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!

Hey, remember the MLB lockout? It seems so far away now, back in March when we were treated to photo after photo of men in slacks walking across parking lots, and when people who had taken stock photos of locked chains wrapped around a baseball were making a killing. In the depths of negotiations running up to MLB’s self imposed deadline to start the season on-time(ish), one negotiation piece that kept being pushed by the league was an international draft.

By the time the lockout was lifted, MLB and the union had agreed to table the topic in an effort to just get playing. The set date for a resolution on the topic is July 25 but it isn’t just to do with an international draft, because its implementation is tied to the removal of the qualifying offer for departing free agents. If the two sides agree on a way to pull off the international draft, then the qualifying offer that has been in place since 2012 will be removed. No international draft? Then the qualifying offer stays as it is.

The negotiations were back and forth during the lockout, often with minor changes to money available to be given to players, or tweaks to the potential draft structure. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez provides an excellent breakdown of how the two sides got to where they are now, and what their motivations are. Friday’s new proposal from MLBPA is the first movement on this front that we have seen since the lockout. With two weeks left to go, expect to hear more back and forth between the sides as July 25 will approach quickly.

Logue will start today’s game

Zach Logue will start tomorrow for the A’s in what would have been Frankie Montas’ turn in the rotation. Mark Kotsay said the hope is that Montas will only miss one start but there’s no guarantee of that. They’ll wait to see how he feels after playing catch in the next few days. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 8, 2022

I’m not against the idea of adding some legends to the All-Star Game

The legends spots on All-Star rosters are a great idea. It’s not a game, it’s an event and a celebration. Hell, use the spots to bring back retired guys. I’d rather watch Rickey Henderson play two innings than whatever scrub timed the best eight weeks of his life well. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) July 8, 2022

AL All-Star starters announced

And the NL starters

Global game!

Among the 18 #AllStarGame starters named tonight, by birthplace these #MLB players represent:



⚾️ The Bahamas (1st All-Star!)

⚾️ Canada

⚾️ The DR

⚾️ Japan

⚾️ Mexico

⚾️ Venezuela (3 players)

⚾️ The U.S. (10)



And more to come Sunday for a proudly global game. — Mike Teevan (@MRTeevs) July 9, 2022

Pache making the most of his trip back to Triple-A

CF Cristian Pache drilled a bases-clearing 3-run double for @AviatorsLV tonight and is now batting .375 (9 for 24) with 4 doubles, 4 walks & 5 RBIs through his first 6 games with Las Vegas... https://t.co/2xAeaKWfX3 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 9, 2022

The Bash Brodies

Four whole decades since the peak of Billyball

40 years ago today, the legendary Billy Martin recorded his 1,000th career win as a manager when the A's beat the Yankees, 6-3. Martin was an All-Star second baseman with the Yankees in 1956, but he is best known as a manager for 19 years in the '70's and '80's. pic.twitter.com/NiOnJNjBcA — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) July 8, 2022

It’s art