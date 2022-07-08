Game Thread #85: A’s vs. Astros

The A’s start their final series of the first half tonight, taking on the Houston Astros Friday night at the Coliseum.

Righty Paul Blackburn will be tasked with holding down a dangerous Astros team that’s won nine of their past ten. Houston’s gone 30-2 in games they’ve scored five or more runs so keeping the Astros off the board will be crucial.

And theres’s a new name at the top of the lineup in Vimael Machin. This’ll be his first time manning the leadoff spot for the big league club.

A’s lineup (home)

3B Vimael Machin (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) C Sean Murphy (R) DH Christian Bethancourt (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) LF Tony Kemp (L) 2B Nick Allen (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Astros lineup (away)

2B Jose Altuve (L) LF Aledmys Diaz (R) DH Yordan Alvarez (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) CF Jake Meyers (R) SS Mauricio Dubon (R) C Martin Maldonado (R)

RHP Jose Urquidy

How to watch/listen