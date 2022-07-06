Game Thread #84: A’s vs. Blue Jays

The A’s go for their first series sweep of 2022 this afternoon at the Coliseum, hoping to beat the Blue Jays in the series finale.

Oakland’s starting pitcher James Kaprielian is trending in the right direction after a rough few weeks in June. He’s pitched into the sixth inning in each of his past three starts while allowing a just combined six runs. He’ll have a tough assignment facing off a much tougher opponent, though.

And with the Blue Jays marching out a right-handed starter, Mark Kotsay is putting all the lefty bats in the lineup today, with Tony Kemp leading off for the club and Stephen Vogt taking over for Sean Murphy behind the plate.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Tony Kemp (L) DH Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Vimael Machin (L) CF Skye Bolt (S) 2B Nick Allen (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Blue Jays lineup (away)

RF Cavan Biggio (L) SS Bo Bichette (R) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) C Alejandro Kirk (R) DH Teoscar Hernandez (R) LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) 3B Matt Chapman (R) CF Raimel Tapia (R) 2B Santiago Espinal (R)

RHP Jose Berrios

How to watch/listen