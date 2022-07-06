Elephant Rumblings: Five injured by bullet fragments at Coliseum on July 4th

It’s Wednesday, Athletics Nation.

The A’s 5-1 win against the Blue Jays on the 4th of July was a high point in a season full of lows. Matt Chapman was a joy to watch when he was in Oakland, but I will say I particularly enjoyed when Elvis Andrus snuck one by Chappy at his old corner, and I watched the replay several times. The A’s played a great game in front of the biggest crowd at the Coliseum so far this year.

I was envious of all the fans at the game, who were treated with a professional fireworks display after the big win while I hunkered down with my frightened cats at home, the cacophony of illegal roadside fireworks echoing through our neighborhood, which I hoped would still be standing when the morning came. Thankfully, it was. Some of you might think I’m a buzzkill, but I make no apologies!

However, the game’s attendees were not as safe as they should have been. On Tuesday morning, we learned that five fans at the Coliseum were injured by gunfire. The Oakland A’s and the Oakland Police Department issued this press release:

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating firearm related injuries that occurred on July 4, 2022, after 9:30 PM, in the 7000 block of Coliseum Way. Following last night’s Oakland A’s postgame fireworks show, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark. During the preliminary investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland. A fourth victim later walked into a local hospital. All four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest(s). This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426. OPD will continue working closely with the Oakland A’s Security to ensure the safety of all those attending future A’s games at the Coliseum.

Three victims were identified in Monday’s preliminary investigation, and a fourth later showed up at a local hospital. Later on Tuesday, NBC Bay Area reported that a fifth victim had also contacted police.

Per Rachel Swan at the San Francisco Chronicle, the police gave scant details on the nature of injuries suffered, but did indicate that none were life-threatening. Shots may have been fired from as far as a mile away.

Investigators believe that the shootings were not deliberate, but rather the result of celebratory shots fired in the air from outside the Coliseum. It’s somewhat comforting that this apparently wasn’t the sort of premeditated and fatal tragedy that took place in Illinois on Monday, but it’s nevertheless disheartening that we can’t be 100% positive we’ll be safe from gunfire at an A’s game.

Some A’s fans might be able to help ensure that whoever committed this act of thoughtless negligence is found and held accountable. Police are offering a $20K reward for information leading to arrest. Anyone with information should call the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

Stay safe, AN!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

After a marathon day of public comment and debate, the Oakland City Council voted against approving a ballot measure on Howard Terminal! This is very good news for those in favor of a waterfront stadium and surrounding development.

Oakland City Council votes 2-5 against putting an advisory measure on the ballot, which would have delayed the project. This is another win for the A's/Howard Terminal.



Gallo: ✅

Fife: ✅

Kalb: ❌

Kaplan: Abstain

Reid: ❌

Taylor: ❌

Thao: ❌

Bas: ❌#OakMtg #BindingVoteSZN — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 6, 2022

The mood after Monday’s game was off the charts! Too bad the celebration was marred by senseless injuries.

Austin Allen went OFF in OKC on Tuesday.

A's Minor League Report - July 5, 2022: C Austin Allen went 2-for-4 with two runs, two homeruns, and five RBI for the Aviators in the victory over Oklahoma City 12-4. pic.twitter.com/LR1nUndZDp — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 5, 2022

Josh Harrison reached a milestone on Tuesday. Miss you, J-Hay!

Congratulations to Josh, one of the good guys… https://t.co/LVEs9BWK9z — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 6, 2022

The A’s sponsored and hosted the NorCal Ripken All-Star Regional Tournament!

Welcome to the NorCal Cal Ripken All-Star Regional Tournament athletes! We're excited to host you at tonight's game and to sponsor this year's tournament!



Thank you to Mr. Louie Butler, league president and tournament director, for throwing out tonight's first pitch! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ZuLZNBcOn0 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 6, 2022

This should surprise zero A’s fans.