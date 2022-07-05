Elephant Rumblings: A’s power ranking roundup for June

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

Hey everybody, how was your June? Good? Get outside and catch some sun? Well I’m sure that the A’s June went just as well, let me just bring up the standings and—

Oh. Oh no.

June was bad, like only 5 wins in the entire month bad. The last time the A’s had a June that bad was 1979, which also happens to be the last season the A’s lost more than 100 games. Even in 1981 when a strike canceled over half of the month’s games, the A’s managed to sneak in 6 June wins. While a few of this year’s June losses were close ones that easily could have flipped the other way if you were to play them again, it still makes for 21 tough losses to watch for fans.

Let’s see where the baseball world slots the Athletics in as we get into July:

No surprises here. By the end of May things had taken a bit of a turn, but the A’s were still hanging out with Seattle and Texas in the standings. Now, the rest of the AL West is within 5 games of each other, while the A’s are over 10 games removed from any other division-mate. Due to the holiday yesterday, some of these power rankings are a week or so old, but getting swept by the Yankees and having a pair of near-wins stole by the Mariners isn’t going to suddenly make the A’s shoot up the charts this week.

As of today the Athletics enter the second half of their season. Aside from a make-up double-header with the Tigers that cuts the team’s All-Star break a day short, there is a three week stretch where the A’s will only play against the Rangers and Astros. With no other cellar dwellers to try and get a leg up on in their schedule this month, it may be a rough go for the A’s. There is some potential however — we’re already 2 wins into July with nearly the whole month to go!

No word yet on Frankie, hopefully MRI results are good

Mark Kotsay had no update on Frankie Montas, said his MRI is tomorrow. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) July 4, 2022

Not too long before Jonah Bride hops off the IL

Jonah Bride is doing sprints on the field right now. Kotsay said a return off the IL when first eligible is probably not realistic. Could get a Minor League rehab stint, but he’s making progress. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 4, 2022

A’s may not match up against Gausman in this series

Charlie Montoyo said the team is looking at backup plans for Gausman’s next scheduled start (which doesn’t look likely.) “Today wasn’t great, but we’ll see how it feels tomorrow.” #Bluejays — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 4, 2022

The game is like a dance

Part of a Casey Pratt thread on a ballot measure regarding Howard Terminal

So now on Tuesday (7/5) in their Noon session, the Oakland City Council will decide whether or not to put an 'advisory measure' on the ballot, which could delay decision-making on Howard Terminal. https://t.co/7uFL35Pa7m pic.twitter.com/0uNJWfZylj — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 5, 2022

While fans not going to the Coli in response to the changes and actions of team ownership is entirely justified, there’s no better park to be at when it’s packed full of A’s fans.