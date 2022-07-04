Game #82: Irvin dazzles, A’s lineup provides fireworks in 5-1 win

The Oakland A’s got another great performance from a starting pitcher, and this time they turned it into a victory, thanks to some well-timed fireworks from their lineup.

The A’s defeated the Toronto Blue Jays by a 5-1 score on Monday, earning a win on July 4 at the Coliseum.

*** Click here to revisit tonight’s Game Thread! ***

Left-hander Cole Irvin was brilliant for eight innings, allowing just one run on four hits in his best performance of the season so far. Oakland didn’t let that gem go to waste, striking right away for three runs in the 1st inning and then adding a couple solo homers later for insurance.

The A’s first run and final run were knocked in by Stephen Vogt, on a sac fly in the 1st inning, and a dinger in the 6th. Elvis Andrus also drove in a pair with a double, and Ramon Laureano went deep.

More details coming, so keep hitting refresh!