Elephant Rumblings: Does Paul Blackburn deserve an All-Star nod?

Happy Fourth of July, Athletics Nation!

Whoa. We’re halfway there—there being the end of this absolutely brutal 2022 regular season. The A’s are 26-55 at the season’s midpoint, making them worthy of “Worst Team in Baseball” status. On their home turf they are an astonishingly miserable 8-28.

But there’s always a bright spot to focus on for a bit of consolation. This year, Paul Blackburn is one of the A’s brightest. Following the righty’s terrific outing in Seattle on Saturday, Martín Gallegos at MLB argued that Blackburn’s All-Star resume is hard to ignore.

Blackburn held the Mariners scoreless through 6⅓ innings this last time out—an AL-leading sixth time he’s given opponents nothing but goose eggs this season. Gallegos cited a few other stats as evidence of Blackburn’s All-Star worthiness:

An ERA of 2.90, 10th in AL among qualified starters

A WHIP of 1.16 (14th in AL)

Opponents are batting .239 against Blackburn (also 14th in AL) and just .138 against his curveball

The A’s are far better on the road than at home this year: they’re playing .400 ball in away games versus .222 in Oakland. Surprisingly, even though he’s the sort of groundball pitcher that tends to hold an advantage at the Coliseum, Blackburn has also been better on the road, where he’s leading MLB with a 1.28 ERA.

Gallegos makes a pretty solid case for Paul Blackburn. But in the likely scenario that the A’s send a lone representative to the 2022 All-Star Game, the numbers favor Frankie Montas.

Let’s compare lines:

Blackburn, 2022: 6-3, 2.90 ERA, 87 IP, 67 Ks, 22 BB, 7 HR, 3.49 FIP, 3.66 xFIP, 1.4 fWAR

6-3, 2.90 ERA, 87 IP, 67 Ks, 22 BB, 7 HR, 3.49 FIP, 3.66 xFIP, 1.4 fWAR Montas, 2022: 3-9, 3.26 ERA, 96.2 IP, 100 Ks, 24 BB, 11 HR, 3.31 FIP, 3.16 xFIP, 2.0 fWAR

In pre-Sabermetric times, observers might just look at these pitchers’ W-L and ERA and say Blackburn has the better line. Today, we know full well that pitchers’ wins and losses are the ultimate “correlation without causation” metric, and that while Blackburn holds an ERA edge, fielding-independent metrics slightly favor Montas.

Montas is among the AL’s top ten starters in innings pitched, strikeouts, FIP, xFIP, and fWAR—and he’s skirting the top five in a few of these categories. If you lend credence to fWAR, Montas’ looks significantly better than Blackburn’s, and if you need strikeouts to get out of tough spots, Frankie is clearly the man you want on the bump.

However, if Frankie’s early exit from yesterday’s game proves the result of something more serious than just inflammation and renders him unable to pitch in the All-Star Game, we should be more than happy with Blackburn representing the A’s. And it would certainly be no travesty if both Montas and Blackburn got nods.

Going by the numbers, if the A’s can only send one player, I’d nominate Frankie Montas. Would you agree or disagree? If you think I’ve got it backwards, as Stephen Vogt apparently might, tell me why in the comments below!

Vogt on Paul Blackburn's All-Star case: “He’s been our rock. Frankie’s been great, too. I can’t not mention him. But Paul has been Mr. Consistency. We know every time he’s on the mound, we have a great chance of winning. I 100% believe he should be in LA in a couple of weeks." — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 2, 2022

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

The bad kind of historic.

The Oakland A's reach the halfway point at 26-55. They're on pace to lose 110 games. It would be their worst record in more than 100 years (the 1916 Philadelphia A's lost 117). — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) July 3, 2022

Honestly though, I am surprised at just how bad. Would 20 more wins at the Coli be too lofty a goal for the remainder of the season?

Whata surprise! The two worst records belong to the two teams that held fire sales: A’s and Reds — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 4, 2022

Cross your fingers.

The A's were playing a dangerous game, waiting to trade Montas. Leaving after one inning after his pitches were at a lower than usual velocity could mess up their deadline plans unless it's due to something minor. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) July 3, 2022

Barring a big injury setback, rumor has it that the Cardinals could be strong suitors for Montas.

The Cardinals are viewed by some rival execs as a favorite to get Oakland's Frankie Montas, because they have the most acute need -- and because it'd be tough for them to land Castillo or Mahle from the division-rival Reds. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 2, 2022

Looking forward to Shea’s debut in green and gold!

LANGELIERS TIES IT WITH A BOMB pic.twitter.com/FIr1wrbq2H — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 3, 2022

Roster moves.

LHP Adam Kolarek clears waivers/to LV, SS Logan Davidson off MID IL, OF Shane Selman on MID IL, C CJ Rodriguez, pitchers James Gonzalez/Yehizon Sanchez/Ed Baram on STK IL, RHP Serafino Brito/C Marcos Betancourt/IF Wilson Alvarez/OF Ramon Martinez to STK…https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 4, 2022

Nice catch, kid!

@jgoldstrass interviewed Lugnuts pitcher Jake Walkinshaw.

Today's @LansingLugnuts conversation is with @JakeWalkinshaw7, who will make his second Midwest League start tomorrow. Rehab facial hair, changing his slider, Lugnuts Settlers of Catan power rankings, and more!https://t.co/5lGdcPuzdM — Jesse Goldberg-Strassler (@jgoldstrass) July 2, 2022

It takes all kinds, folks!