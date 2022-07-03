Game Thread #81: A’s at Mariners

The Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners meet Sunday for the finale of their four-game series together at T-Mobile Park. For both clubs, this contest also wraps up the mathematical first half of the 2022 season, as the 81st out of 162 dates on the schedule, though we’re still two weeks away from the All-Star break and the end of the colloquial “first half.”

This one features a heck of a pitching matchup. The A’s send out Frankie Montas, who faced the Mariners two starts ago and nearly threw a no-hitter, falling short by just four outs. He’s an All-Star candidate, and could be auditioning for a trade during this next month leading up to the deadline.

Seattle responds with Robbie Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young winner. He’s faced Oakland twice this year and he was quality both times, though once he took a loss in a close game in which he allowed homers to Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus. (Brown hit a double and a homer off Ray in that game five weeks ago, both at 106+ mph exit velocity, but he’s on the bench today because PLATOONS.)

A’s lineup (away)

2B Nick Allen (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) C Sean Murphy (R) DH Stephen Piscotty (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) CF Skye Bolt (S)

RHP Frankie Montas

Mariners lineup (home)

CF Julio Rodriguez (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) 3B Eugenio Suarez (R) 1B Carlos Santana (S) C Cal Raleigh (S) DH Abraham Toro (S) RF Justin Upton (R) 2B Adam Frazier (L) SS Dylan Moore (R)

LHP Robbie Ray

How to watch/listen