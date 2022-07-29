Game Thread #102: A’s at White Sox

Fresh off their first series sweep of the season, Oakland now heads out on the road to take on the Chicago White Sox in a three-game weekend series.

At the top of the lineup is a familiar face. Jonah Bride will lead off for the club for the first time since being reinstated from the IL. Also of note, Seth Brown is in there after taking some time off for the birth of his child.

A’s lineup (away)

3B Jonah Bride (R) LF Tony Kemp (L) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) DH Stephen Piscotty (R) CF Skye Bolt (S) 2B Nick Allen (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

White Sox lineup (home)

SS Tim Anderson (R) 3B Yoan Moncada R) CF A.J. Pollock (R) 1B Jose Abreu (R) DH Yasmani Grandal (S) LF Eloy Jimenez (R) RF Gavin Sheets (L) 2B Josh Harrison (R) C Reese McGuire (L)

RHP Lance Lynn

How to watch/listen