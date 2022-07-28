Elephant Rumblings: Steph Curry comes to the Coliseum with a crowd of Oakland kids

It’s Thursday, Athletics Nation.

Yesterday’s ball game had a vibrance to it, as Stephen and Ayesha Curry joined the A’s along with 1000 Oakland kids from local camps. From the first pitch to the kids running the bases after the A’s sweep, there was excitement that followed the NBA champion.

The Currys were at the Coliseum as part of their Eat. Learn. Play. charity. Founded in 2019, Eat. Learn. Play is focused on ending child hunger, providing quality education, and safe places to play for Oakland and Bay Area kids. Part of that play was yesterday’s game, as the Currys brought the kilo of kiddos to the park. As profiled by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ann Killion, this was Steph’s return to a stadium in The Town since the Warriors moved to their new SF stadium in 2019.

Curry joined in on batting practice, and that went much better than his first pitch. He also joined in on the commentary for a bit after fellow Stephens, Piscotty and Vogt hit back-to-back homers. It was great to see Steph all around the park, especially spending time with the kids he brought along with him.

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

Props to Frankie for working through a tough time

Mark Kotsay mentioned that Frankie Montas was pitching through personal stuff that had been weighing on him. Montas pitched with a heavy heart last night after his mother in law passed away just a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/o5CDzHJP1n — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 27, 2022

A two-sport athlete in the making?

... maybe not

Steph and Ayesha Curry definitely did not practice their simultaneous first pitches pic.twitter.com/KilFxJS79n — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 27, 2022

Congratulations to the Browns!

Seth Brown’s wife, Brittaney, gave birth to their first child, a healthy baby boy, in Oregon. Brown will rejoin the A’s in Chicago over the weekend. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 27, 2022

Progress with Honeywell and Jiminez