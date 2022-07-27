Game Thread #101: A’s vs. Astros

Oakland gets another crack at their first series sweep of the season today, facing off against the Houston Astros in the finale on a sunny day at the Coliseum.

They’ll be relying on Cole Irvin to do it. He’s been one of their most consistent starters this year and especially good against these guys. In three starts against the Astros this year he’s pitched 17 2⁄ 3 innings while only allowing four runs. Pretty solid against a top offense like Houston’s.

A’s lineup (home)

3B Vimael Machin (L) 2B Tony Kemp (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) LF Stephen Piscotty (R) 1B Jonah Bride (R) CF Skye Bolt (S)

LHP Cole Irvin

Astros lineup (away)

2B Jose Altuve (R) 1B Yuli Gurriel R) DH Yordan Alvarez (L) 3B Aledmys Diaz (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) LF Chas McCormick (R) SS Mauricio Dubon (R) CF Jake Meyers (R) C Korey Lee (R)

RHP Christian Javier

