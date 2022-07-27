A’s sign 1st-round draft pick Daniel Susac

There’s a new 1st-round draft pick in town, and he’s officially joined the Oakland A’s organization.

The A’s signed their top pick of the 2022 MLB draft on Tuesday, college catcher Daniel Susac. His bonus of $3,531,200 represents full slot value for the No. 19 overall pick, per Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.

Susac brings promising tools on both sides of the ball, as a slugger with solid defense behind the plate and a strong throwing arm, and you can click here to read his full scouting report. He played two seasons for the University of Arizona, but before that he was a local Northern California product, born in Roseville with high school in Carmichael near Sacramento. The first baseball game he attended as a child was at the Coliseum, he said during the NBCS broadcast of Tuesday’s game.

The 21-year-old also described what it was like waiting to hear his name called during the draft.

The draft took place from July 17-19, and the A’s have already signed most of their picks, with an Aug. 1 deadline to ink the rest of them. On Monday they agreed with 2nd-rounder Henry Bolte and Comp B round pick Clark Elliott, so the addition of Susac means they’ve locked in their top three selections.

Oakland A's 2022 draft: Signing bonuses Rd Name Pos $Slot $Sign $Diff 1 Daniel Susac C 3,531,200 3,531,200 0 2 Henry Bolte OF 1,341,900 2,000,000 +658,100 B Clark Elliott OF 977,500 900,000 (-77,500) 3 Colby Thomas OF 642,100 ?? ?? 4 Jacob Watters RHP 483,500 ?? ?? 5 Jack Perkins RHP 361,000 270,750 (-90,250) 6 Brennan Milone 3B 277,300 200,000 (-77,300) 7 Yeniel Laboy 3B 217,200 175,000 (-42,200) 8 Micah Dallas RHP 177,100 125,000 (-52,100) 9 Caeden Trenkle OF 160,100 130,000 (-30,100) 10 Brock Rodden 2B 151,300 ?? ?? - Subtotal - 7,043,300 7,331,950 +288,650 - Total - 8,320,200 ?? ??

They can go 5% over their pool amount without incurring any meaningful penalties, which equals an overage of $416,010, so really their limit is more like $8,736,210 if they need it. That means they can still go $127,360 over-slot on the remaining unsigned picks.

As for Susac, welcome to the A’s!