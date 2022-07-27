Elephant Rumblings: A’s picking up steam in July

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!
Well, what have we here? Coming into July, the A’s were a truly abysmal 25-53, on pace to lose 110 and break the franchise’s Oakland-era record of 108 losses in 1979. They were 24½ games behind the AL West leading Houston Astros and a full dozen behind the then-fourth place Seattle Mariners.
But through July the team has shown vast improvement: they’re two games over .500 at 12-10 so far this month. This hardly means the A’s are suddenly in contention, of course—the Astros have continued to outpace the Green and Gold this month and have pulled 28 games ahead in the division, even though the A’s have taken five of eight head-to-head contests in July with one more to play today. However, Oakland has climbed within 5½ games of the now-fourth place Angels, so there’s a chance they could get out of the cellar at least.
Wherever they are in the standings, it’s refreshing to see the A’s win more days than not after three positively brutal months of blowing game after game. They’re the better Bay Area team of late.
The A’s have won five of their last six. The Giants have lost six in a row.— Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) July 27, 2022
Interestingly, A’s All-Star Paul Blackburn has not been key to this midsummer renaissance.
- Blackburn, July: 20⅔ IP, 9.15 ERA, 5.16 FIP
Outside of his successful All-Star appearance, Blackburn’s July has been the stuff of nightmares. If there was any doubt three weeks ago that injuries aside, Frankie Montas was the true star of the pitching staff, such doubts have vanished without a trace. But with Blackburn struggling, and Montas missing most of July while hurt, Cole Irvin stepped up to lead the rotation by making four great starts.
- Irvin, July: 27 IP, 1.67 ERA, 2.01 FIP
Speaking of Montas, if he gets dealt before the August 2 trade deadline, it will not help the A’s extend their recent success into August. Nor will a trade of Sean Murphy, if that happens. The A’s Gold Glove wining backstop led the team with 2.7 fWAR coming into yesterday’s 5-3 victory over the Astros, and he’s been the club’s best hitter this month.
- Murphy, July: .333/.416/.560, 176 wRC+, 3 HR, 11.2% BB, 14.6% Ks
That production is one factor helping the lineup score 4.1 runs per game in July, their highest output of any month this season. Chad Pinder has also chipped in by becoming the sixth player in Oakland history to hit two grand slams in the same month, including one last night.
- Pinder, July: .302/.321/.623, 164 wRC+, 4 HR, 17 RBI
Regardless of how the season plays out after the trade deadline, we should savor this month’s successes—especially if the A’s can complete a three-game sweep of the Astros today, which would also assure at least a .500 record in July when the month is over. Let’s go, Oakland!
A’s Coverage:
- Hall: Game #100: Pinder Power lifts A’s to another win over Astros
- Hall: A’s sign 1st-round draft pick Daniel Susac
- Kawahara: How family helped A’s top pick Daniel Susac hone his competitive edge ($)
- Gallegos: Top pick Susac signs, takes BP at Coliseum
- Gallegos: Kemp (HR, 3 RBIs) gets a boost from break
MLB News & Interest:
- Passan: What Jeff Passan is hearing one week from the MLB trade deadline — offensive edition ($)
- Rosenthal: How will qualifying offer impact free agents? Plus Mets, Braves battle for playoff bye ($)
- Nesbitt: Juan Soto trade packages: Plugging potential deals into the ‘Baseball Trade Values’ simulator ($)
- Barry: He’s Baseball’s Only Mud Supplier. It’s a Job He May Soon Lose. ($)
- Bowden: MLB trade deadline cheat sheet: What to watch for all 30 teams and top targets by position ($)
- Franco: Astros Exploring Catching Market, Have Discussed Willson Contreras With Cubs
- Adams: Red Sox Reportedly Listening To Offers For J.D. Martinez
- Adams: Yankees Place Giancarlo Stanton On 10-Day Injured List
- Torres: MLB Rising Stars: Tyler Freeman tears it up; Taj Bradley shines in Triple-A debut ($)
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
I’m not crying—I was just chopping onions, I swear.
Frankie Montas on trade rumors: “I’m not gonna lie, of course I’ve been thinking about it. .. Today I thought, ‘Hey, this might be my last start here.’ I’m trying to think of the good moments I’ve been part of here. I’m here right now. Whatever happens, I’m still an Oakland A.”— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 27, 2022
Dany Jiménez recovery update.
Dany Jiménez just threw his 20 pitch live BP. Stephen Vogt was one of the hitters, said Jiménez looked like he was settling in first 10 pitches, then next 10 were sharp w/ good breaking ball.— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) July 26, 2022
Can someone explain this to me?
Was talking to Ramon Laureano about the attendance in Oakland.— Eno Sarris (@enosarris) July 27, 2022
“I’m getting more into caffeine, more and more caffeine, that’s what I’m trying now.”
Pinder’s double slam July is one of just half a dozen in Oakland A’s history.
OAKLAND A's WITH 2 GRAND SLAMS IN A MONTH— Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) July 27, 2022
Chad Pinder, July 2022
Stephen Piscotty, Aug. 2020
Brandon Inge, May 2012
Terry Steinbach, May 1995
Harold Baines, June 1991
Sal Bando, Aug. 1971
Susac had a busy day at the Coli yesterday.
Big day for A’s first-round pick Daniel Susac pic.twitter.com/SHz9I8OPNh— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 26, 2022
Welcome, Henry Bolte!
#RootedInOakland https://t.co/UoAJDpsAAv— Henry Bolte (@henrybolte2) July 26, 2022
How psyched are we for Sodie’s comeuppance?
*116 RBIs (Also, still good!)— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 27, 2022
#42’s widow, Rachel Robinson cuts the ribbon.
After turning 100 last week, Rachel Robinson cuts the ribbon for the new Jackie Robinson Museum in NYC!— MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2022
The museum will open its doors to the public on September 5th. pic.twitter.com/417k4LdAUc
Listen to Cole—furry friends make life better.
Support your local shelters! #AdoptDontShop made a few trips this morning around the area dropping off food. @EastBaySPCA has plenty of beautiful animals ready to find homes! pic.twitter.com/08IxyO56rn— Cole Irvin (@Swirvin_irvin19) July 26, 2022
Loading comments...