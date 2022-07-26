Game Thread #100: A’s vs. Astros

The Oakland A’s have a winning record in July so far, at 11-10. More recently they’ve won four out of six on this current homestand. They’ve also won three of their last four meetings with the Houston Astros. The A’s will get the chance to continue building on all of those runs of success tonight at the Coliseum.

Oakland has Frankie Montas on the mound. The right-hander missed most of July to shoulder inflammation, but he returned to action last week, throwing three scoreless innings against the Tigers to ease himself back into a normal workload. He’s faced the Astros once this year, back in May, and he tossed seven quality innings (2 runs, 5 Ks, no walks, solo homer by Chas McCormick).

Meanwhile, the A’s are putting out the same lineup as yesterday, except for the ninth spot where Jonah Bride takes over second base from fellow rookie Nick Allen. Bride was activated from the injured list yesterday after missing a month to a shoulder strain.

A’s lineup (home)

3B Vimael Machin (L) DH Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) LF Tony Kemp (L) CF Skye Bolt (S) 2B Jonah Bride (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Astros lineup (away)

LF Chas McCormick (R) SS Jeremy Peña R) DH Yordan Alvarez (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 2B Aledmys Diaz (R) 1B J.J. Matijevik (L) CF Jake Meyers (R) C Martin Maldonado (R)

RHP Luis Garcia

How to watch/listen