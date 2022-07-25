A’s roster moves: Jonah Bride back from IL, Sam Selman called up

The Oakland A’s are getting back one of their young hitters!

The A’s made several roster moves on Monday, including activating Jonah Bride from the 10-day injured list. Here’s the full list of transactions:

IF Jonah Bride activated from 10-day injured list

activated from 10-day injured list OF Seth Brown placed on paternity list

placed on paternity list LHP Sam Selman called up

called up RHP David McKay optioned to Triple-A

Bride missed the past month due to a strained right shoulder. He was hurt on June 26 in a collision with a teammate on defense, and he hasn’t played in the majors since then. He began a rehab stint in the minors on July 13, playing four games for Triple-A Las Vegas (4-for-10, HR, double, 5 BB, 3 Ks) and then three more for nearby Low-A Stockton (3-for-12, 2 BB, 2 Ks).

Now the 26-year-old rookie is back in the bigs. His promising rise up the minor league ladder earned him an MLB debut in June, and he played a dozen games for the A’s before getting hurt.

Bride, MLB: 9-for-41 (.220), 1 double, 3 BB, 3 Ks, 53 wRC+

The right-hander hasn’t found his groove at the plate yet in Oakland, but he at least began to show off his highly regarded plate discipline and ability to make contact, with only three strikeouts in 44 plate appearances. In 117 career games in the upper minors, he’s batted .292/.421/.477 with a 141 wRC+ and identical 15.9% rates of walks and strikeouts.

To make room for Bride’s return, Brown goes on the paternity list. Players may spend up to three days on this list. Congrats to Brown and family on the addition of a new child!

Meanwhile, the A’s made a change in their bullpen. McKay put in some long duty yesterday, pitching 2⅔ innings of relief after the game’s starter was knocked out early, and now he’ll tap back out in favor of a fresh arm in Selman.

That appearance by McKay was his Oakland debut after recently being claimed off waivers. He entered a blowout in the 5th inning and let two inherited runners score, but stuck around to settle things down, ultimately retiring eight of his 12 batters and allowing just one run of his own. The A’s still lost the game despite making a valiant late comeback attempt, but McKay helped save the rest of the pen by going long.

In his place, Selman rejoins the active roster. He’s pitched in nine games for Oakland this year, putting in scoreless work in seven of them.

Selman, MLB: 4.91 ERA, 11 ip, 15 Ks, 3 BB, 2 HR, 3.58 FIP

Here’s the updated roster: