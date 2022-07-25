Elephant Rumblings: Kyler Murray’s salary in NFL is now close to A’s full team payroll

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

In 2018, the A’s took a high-upside risk in drafting University of Oklahoma star quarterback and outfielder Kyler Murray in the first round of the MLB draft. He was the ninth overall selection that year.

Unfortunately, the A’s hopes for their splashy pick fell apart in short order, as Murray won the Heisman Trophy the same year and declared for the 2019 NFL draft, where he was taken first overall by the Arizona Cardinals. His football career has taken off since then, and as Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle detailed yesterday, Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million mega-extension with the Cardinals last week.

His $46.1 million annual average earnings will be second highest in the NFL to Aaron Rodgers. It’s also close to the A’s entire 2022 opening day payroll of $47.7 million. The A’s still own Murray’s baseball rights, but it seems pretty unlikely at this point that Murray would opt to return to baseball considering the fame and fortune he’s attained playing in the NFL.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim mentioned the A’s payroll by way of suggesting how costly it would be for Murray to switch back to baseball. In a press conference on Friday, a reporter asked Murray if his big extension meant ruling out playing baseball in the future.

Keim interjected: “Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A’s versus his contract? Enough said.”

Reporter to Kyler Murray: "Can we put a squash to baseball now?"
Cardinals GM Steve Keim: "Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A's vs. Kyler's contract? Enough said."







( @AZCardinals)



pic.twitter.com/3JuH774yQB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2022

Murray simply said, “I’m where I want to be.” So much for that roll of the dice!

Thankfully, the A’s three subsequent first round picks Logan Davidson (2019), Tyler Soderstrom (2020), and Max Muncy (2021) are all signed and under development in the A’s minor league system. All three are top 25 A’s prospects—and Soderstrom and Muncy are both in the top five.

Scheduled starters for A’s-Astros series starting today.

A's list Adam Oller, Frankie Montas, Cole Irvin as probables Mon-Wed against Astros. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) July 24, 2022

Kap trending up.

In four July starts, James Kaprielian has a 2.05 ERA. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 24, 2022

Cole Irvin has been a rock of consistency.

Picking up Cole Irvin as a waiver claim probably doesn’t get the attention it deserves when talking about great FO moves. https://t.co/xRknAoFPSB — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 23, 2022

Blackburn in freefall.

Paul Blackburn's season ERA is 4.35 after the Rangers scored 10 runs against him today.



First 9 starts: 47.2 IP, 1.70 ERA, 36 H, 13 XBH, 1 HR



Last 10 starts: 53.2 IP, 6.71 ERA, 63 H, 29 XBH, 10 HR https://t.co/TdBub3cyz8 — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) July 24, 2022

Smoke inducted to the ABQ HOF!

Tonight was a great honor and brought back some of the best memories from my minor league days. Thankful to the entire @ABQTopes team and fans for having me, and GM John for being at the forefront of making it happen. https://t.co/eN3QlruHxt — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) July 24, 2022

A’s top two prospects are also leading the organizations minor leaguers in dingers.

A's Minor League HR Leaders

C Shea Langeliers (LV): 17

C-1B Tyler Soderstrom (LAN): 17

SS Max Muncy (LAN-STK): 16 *

C-1B Kyle McCann (MID): 14

1B Jordan Diaz (MID): 14

*Muncy was recently promoted to Lansing from Stockton — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 24, 2022

Harris goes topsy turvy.

Not sure what was more impressive here — Harris catching the ball or Harris remaining in the game afterwards. https://t.co/XSi9mmj02U — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 24, 2022

Recent signings:

According to Baseball America, the A's have signed undrafted free agents Andrew Cossio, a RHP from Northwestern State, and Cameron Masterman, an OF from Louisville. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 23, 2022

A’s ballboy looking like a gold glover!

Most underrated part of this play is when the ballboy opened the glove to show he’d caught it. Big-league! https://t.co/pFjXYFLdMe — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 24, 2022

Fiers to play in China.

Uni-Lions new foreign pitcher Mike Fiers has reported to the team today. #CPBL pic.twitter.com/sVPM1ZH5c1 — CPBL STATS - ♥️ #95, Mina, LIKE (@GOCPBL) July 24, 2022

