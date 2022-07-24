Game Thread #98: A’s vs. Rangers

Oakland has a chance for their first sweep of the season today in the finale against the Texas Rangers.

It looks like it might be a pitching duel with both teams throwing out their best starters in Paul Blackburn and Martin Perez. Both pitchers were in Los Angeles as All-Stars during the break and this’ll be their first starts of the second half. Blackburn has been struggling recently with a 5.12 ERA over his past seven starts. His last start before the break was against these very same Rangers, when he allowed five runs over six innings, so he’ll be eyeing a little revenge today.

Catcher and possible trade candidate Sean Murphy gets a half day off after catching the first two games of the series. He’s been hot recently, hitting .333 in July, tied for 10th in the A.L. They’ll need that today against Perez.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Nick Allen (R) CF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Rangers lineup (away)

2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) C Jonah Heim (S) RF Adolis Garcia (R) CF Leody Taveras (S) LF Kole Calhoun (L) DH Ezequiel Duran (R) 3B Josh H. Smith (L)

LHP Martin Perez

How to watch/listen