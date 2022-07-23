Game #97: A’s edge out Rangers 3-1

Sometimes you just need to take advantage of what the opponent gives you.

The Oakland A's did just that in a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night at the Coliseum.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 6th inning. The A's received three walks to load the bases with free runners, then drove in two of them with productive contact -- a grounder that ate up the defense for an error, and then a sac fly. Oakland picked up another run in the 7th with the help of a wild pitch and a foulout sac fly.

The pitching staff made those runs hold up, limiting the Rangers to one run on seven hits. Starter James Kaprielian went five scoreless innings, and the bullpen took care of the rest, including Zach Jackson earning his second save.

