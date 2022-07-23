Game Thread #97: A’s vs. Rangers

The Oakland A’s have won two games in a row! One more and it’s a winning streak. They’ll go for that third straight victory Saturday night against the Texas Rangers at the Coliseum.

On the mound is James Kaprielian. The right-hander faced the Rangers in his last start, working five solid innings and exiting with a 4-3 lead in what eventually proved to be a wild 14-7 win for the A’s. Kaprielian allowed a homer to Josh Smith in that game. He also faced Texas back in May but was knocked around in an Oakland loss, including a dinger by Corey Seager.

Meanwhile, the Rangers will get creative with their pitching staff. Right-hander Matt Bush will start the game as an opener, likely just for the 1st inning, and then left-hander Taylor Hearn will follow as a bulk reliever. Bush has made four “starts” this year and each time he went exactly one inning. In five appearances against the A’s this summer, Bush is yet to allow a run. Hearn made one start against Oakland in May and earned a win with six quality innings, though Seth Brown did take him deep.

A’s lineup (home)

3B Vimael Machin (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) DH Dermis Garcia (R) 2B Nick Allen (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Rangers lineup (away)

2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) RF Adolis Garcia (R) CF Leody Taveras (S) DH Kole Calhoun (L) LF Josh H. Smith (L) 3B Ezequiel Duran (R) C Meibrys Viloria (L)

RHP Matt Bush (opener)

(opener) LHP Taylor Hearn (bulk relief)

How to watch/listen