Game Thread #97: A’s vs. Rangers

The Oakland A’s have won two games in a row! One more and it’s a winning streak. They’ll go for that third straight victory Saturday night against the Texas Rangers at the Coliseum.
On the mound is James Kaprielian. The right-hander faced the Rangers in his last start, working five solid innings and exiting with a 4-3 lead in what eventually proved to be a wild 14-7 win for the A’s. Kaprielian allowed a homer to Josh Smith in that game. He also faced Texas back in May but was knocked around in an Oakland loss, including a dinger by Corey Seager.
Meanwhile, the Rangers will get creative with their pitching staff. Right-hander Matt Bush will start the game as an opener, likely just for the 1st inning, and then left-hander Taylor Hearn will follow as a bulk reliever. Bush has made four “starts” this year and each time he went exactly one inning. In five appearances against the A’s this summer, Bush is yet to allow a run. Hearn made one start against Oakland in May and earned a win with six quality innings, though Seth Brown did take him deep.
A’s lineup (home)
- 3B Vimael Machin (L)
- CF Ramon Laureano (R)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- 1B Seth Brown (L)
- LF Chad Pinder (R)
- SS Elvis Andrus (R)
- RF Stephen Piscotty (R)
- DH Dermis Garcia (R)
- 2B Nick Allen (R)
- RHP James Kaprielian
Rangers lineup (away)
- 2B Marcus Semien (R)
- SS Corey Seager (L)
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L)
- RF Adolis Garcia (R)
- CF Leody Taveras (S)
- DH Kole Calhoun (L)
- LF Josh H. Smith (L)
- 3B Ezequiel Duran (R)
- C Meibrys Viloria (L)
- RHP Matt Bush (opener)
- LHP Taylor Hearn (bulk relief)
How to watch/listen
- Date: Saturday, July 23
- Time: 6:07 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
