Elephant Rumblings: Thoughts on the A’s draft picks from around baseball

It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!

We’re now a week removed from the excitement of the draft and All-Star Game, and things have started to get back to normal. Before most fans forget the names of high draft picks for a few years, we can take one more look at some of the A’s picks, both high and low, that pundits have something to say about.

The Athletic’s Steve Berman highlighted second round pick Henry Bolte. An outfielder with a high ceiling, Bolte has the potential to be a big bat in the lineup one day. But Berman points out that Bolte’s profile doesn’t match a lot of the A’s usual picks. While he can hit and run, Bolte’s potential lies as much in the hands of the A’s farm system’s ability to help progress his tools as it does in Bolte himself.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recapped the A’s entire draft. While he was more down on first round pick Daniel Susac, McDaniel gives some insight into later-round picks. Fourth round pick Jacob Watters gets a comp to 2020 second rounder Jeff Criswell who is currently in Double-A Midland, with the caveat that Watters may pan out to be a key bullpen player rather than having the bonafides to be a major league starter.

Lastly, Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs looked at the late round picks, and calls out both sixth round pick Brennan Milone and seventh round pick Yeniel Laboy as players with potential to stick around at the hot corner if things pan out right.

There’s always plenty of hubbub after the draft about if teams were reaching for picks, or if scouts were fooled by one game’s good performance, but the only way we will know for sure is to keep an eye on these picks in the minors and see how they pan out.

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

I could see a green and yellow plaid jersey on Puk

When the log cabin comes together just so. pic.twitter.com/2Llnh4dif9 — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 23, 2022

Congratulations to Dallas and Meg!

(Player to be named later) is here!!! @megbraden your strength & love are something I don’t think I’ll ever truly be able to fathom. Everyone is well & resting. I’m going to get sushi & Bourbon! pic.twitter.com/ZtuzaYGlMU — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) July 23, 2022

Bad time to be a BoSox fan right now

oh no Red Sox

Glad to see that prom night in the bleachers went off without a hitch

A’s fan attend the Enchantment Under the Sea Prom night in the left field bleachers in the fourth inning of their MLB game at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. #DrumTogether #oaklandathletics pic.twitter.com/0vMwYt0lS5 — Jose Carlos Fajardo (@jcfphotog) July 23, 2022

Max Muncy already putting in work in High-A Lansing