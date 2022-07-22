A’s roster moves: David McKay called up, Domingo Tapia optioned

The Oakland A’s are trying out a new player!

The A’s called up pitcher David McKay on Friday, the team announced.

Who is McKay? Oakland claimed him off waivers from the Rays earlier this month, and you can click here for a full report on him. (You should really click that link, he has a pretty interesting story.) To summarize, he’s a right-handed reliever with monster strikeout rates in the minors, but only a little bit of shaky MLB experience. He is not related to Dave McKay, the former longtime A’s player and coach.

McKay, MLB career: 6.46 ERA, 30⅔ ip, 35 Ks, 22 BB, 5 HR, 5.29 FIP

Now the 27-year-old gets his next chance in the majors, in a rebuilding Oakland bullpen. To make room, fellow reliever Domingo Tapia was optioned down to Triple-A. Tapia has made six appearances for the A’s this year, and he gave up multiple runs in four of them.

Did you click that above link about McKay yet? If not, here’s what you’re missing:

He’s David McKay but not related to Dave McKay, he’s a pitching McKay from the Rays but not Brendan, he made his MLB debut in the Coliseum playing a home game against the A’s one day before ever actually pitching in the majors, this year he was sold from one team to another and then back two months later, and he might have an intriguing arsenal unless he doesn’t anymore.

Here’s the updated roster.