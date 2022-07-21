Game Thread #95: A’s vs. Tigers

Don’t blink, there’s more baseball on the way!

The Oakland A’s doubleheader continues Thursday afternoon, with a second game against the Detroit Tigers. The A’s lost the first game 7-2, including a customarily quiet performance at the plate and some uncharacteristically shaky defense.

Fortunately, Oakland has an ace up their sleeve for the rematch. Starter Frankie Montas will take the mound, making his first appearance since July 3. The right-hander missed more than three weeks to some shoulder inflammation, but he’s rested and recovered now and ready to return to action.

Montas faced the Tigers back in May and took the loss when the A’s lineup was shut out. In that game he worked into the 7th inning but ultimately allowed four runs, including a homer by Jonathan Schoop. Overall for the season, Montas has a strong 3.26 ERA backed up by a nearly identical 3.30 FIP, and his 100 strikeouts place him within the Top 20 in the American League in that category.

A’s lineup (home)

3B Vimael Machin (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) RF Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) LF Tony Kemp (L) 2B Nick Allen (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Tigers lineup (away)

CF Riley Greene (L) RF Victor Reyes (S) SS Javier Baez (R) DH Miguel Cabrera (R) 1B Harold Castro (L) 2B Jonathan Schoop (R) 3B Jeimer Candelario (S) C Tucker Barnhart (S) LF Akil Baddoo (L)

RHP Garrett Hill

How to watch/listen