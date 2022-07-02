Game #80: A’s lead all day but blow it at last minute

Saturday was the same game we’ve been watching for the the past two seasons.

The Oakland A’s scored in the 1st inning and then never even reached second base again, which gave the opponent plenty of time to mount a comeback. In the end, the Seattle Mariners walked off by a 2-1 margin, with Oakland’s bullpen taking a blown save and a loss.

The 1st inning went well! Tony Kemp led off with a walk, and Ramon Laureano singled to put runners on the corners. Sean Murphy came through with a sac fly to plate the run and put the A’s on top 1-0.

That proved to be all the offense they got today, as 23 of their next 27 batters were retired. A single in the 2nd inning was stranded, as was one in the 7th, without either moving off first base. A single in the 8th got picked off and caught stealing, and a walk in the 9th was eliminated in a double play to end the game. Womp womp.

Still, that lone run was almost enough today, thanks to another brilliant start by Paul Blackburn.

