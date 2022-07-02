Game Thread #80: A’s at Mariners

Halfway through a four-game series at T-Mobile Park, the Oakland A’s have split the first two against the Seattle Mariners. They meet again Saturday afternoon.

The A’s have All-Star candidate Paul Blackburn on the mound, where he’ll face the Mariners for the third time this year. His first start against them in May (on the road) was brilliant, with 5⅓ scoreless innings and only one hit, but his next try in June (at home) was a disaster to the tune of seven runs in only four frames. Which version will we see today?

As for Oakland’s lineup, there are a couple changes. Stephen Piscotty is playing LF instead of RF, only the second time he’s taken that position in his entire A’s tenure since 2018 (the first time was Wednesday, and only for seven innings before he switched over to RF). Vimael Machin gets his first start of the year, since being called up this week, though he did come off the bench each of the last two days. Skye Bolt is also in there for his second start of the year and third appearance overall, since being activated from the injured list this week.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) DH Sean Murphy (R) LF Stephen Piscotty (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) CF Skye Bolt (S) 3B Vimael Machin (L) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Mariners lineup (home)

CF Julio Rodriguez (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) DH Eugenio Suarez (R) 1B Carlos Santana (S) C Cal Raleigh (S) 3B Abraham Toro (S) 2B Adam Frazier (L) SS Dylan Moore (R) RF Sam Haggerty (S)

RHP George Kirby

