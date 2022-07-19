MLB 2022 All-Star Game Open Thread

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game has arrived!
The Oakland A’s won’t be a big part of the action this year, with just one lone representative in pitcher Paul Blackburn, but that doesn’t have to stop us from enjoying the show.
In addition to Blackburn, keep an eye out for a couple other former A’s repping their new teams. Pitcher Liam Hendriks is on the AL roster with the White Sox, and outfielder Starling Marte is on the NL squad for the New York Mets.
See below for the starting lineups, but of course the substitutions will come quickly and frequently as the two sides try to get as many players into the game as possible.
AL lineup (away)
- DH Shohei Ohtani (L), LAA
- RF Aaron Judge (R), NYY
- 3B Rafael Devers (L), BOS
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr (R), TOR
- LF Giancarlo Stanton (R), NYY
- CF Byron Buxton (R), MIN
- SS Tim Anderson (R), CHW
- 2B Andres Gimenez (L), CLE
- C Alejandro Kirk (R), TOR
- LHP Shane McClanahan, TBR
NL lineup (home)
- RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (R), ATL
- CF Mookie Betts (R), LAD
- 3B Manny Machado (R), SDP
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt (R), STL
- SS Trea Turner (R), LAD
- C Willson Contreras (R), CHC
- DH William Contreras (R), ATL
- LF Joc Pederson (L), SFG
- 2B Jeff McNeil (L), NYM
- LHP Clayton Kershaw, LAD
How To Watch
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- TV: Fox
- Online streaming: Fox Sports
- Radio: ESPN Radio
