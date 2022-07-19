MLB 2022 All-Star Game Open Thread

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game has arrived!

The Oakland A’s won’t be a big part of the action this year, with just one lone representative in pitcher Paul Blackburn, but that doesn’t have to stop us from enjoying the show.

In addition to Blackburn, keep an eye out for a couple other former A’s repping their new teams. Pitcher Liam Hendriks is on the AL roster with the White Sox, and outfielder Starling Marte is on the NL squad for the New York Mets.

See below for the starting lineups, but of course the substitutions will come quickly and frequently as the two sides try to get as many players into the game as possible.

AL lineup (away)

DH Shohei Ohtani (L), LAA RF Aaron Judge (R), NYY 3B Rafael Devers (L), BOS 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr (R), TOR LF Giancarlo Stanton (R), NYY CF Byron Buxton (R), MIN SS Tim Anderson (R), CHW 2B Andres Gimenez (L), CLE C Alejandro Kirk (R), TOR

LHP Shane McClanahan, TBR

NL lineup (home)

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (R), ATL CF Mookie Betts (R), LAD 3B Manny Machado (R), SDP 1B Paul Goldschmidt (R), STL SS Trea Turner (R), LAD C Willson Contreras (R), CHC DH William Contreras (R), ATL LF Joc Pederson (L), SFG 2B Jeff McNeil (L), NYM

LHP Clayton Kershaw, LAD

How To Watch