MLB Draft 2022, Day 3: A’s make picks in Rounds 11 thru 20

The 2022 MLB draft is almost complete. Two days are in the books, and Tuesday holds the final proceedings.
Here’s what happened so far on Sunday and Monday:
- 1st round (No. 19): Daniel Susac (college catcher)
- 2nd-round (No. 56): Henry Bolte (high school outfielder)
- Competitive Balance B Round (No. 69): Clark Elliott (college outfielder)
- Rounds 3 thru 10
The Oakland A’s will make 10 more picks today.
- 11th round: No. 334
- 12th round: No. 364
- 13th round: No. 394
- 14th round: No. 424
- 15th round: No. 454
- 16th round: No. 484
- 17th round: No. 514
- 18th round: No. 544
- 19th round: No. 574
- 20th round: No. 604
Once the selections are done, attention will shift toward signing these new prospects to contracts. The A’s have a bonus pool of $8,315,800, and they can go up to 5% over that number without incurring any meaningful penalties.
