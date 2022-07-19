MLB Draft 2022, Day 3: A’s make picks in Rounds 11 thru 20

The 2022 MLB draft is almost complete. Two days are in the books, and Tuesday holds the final proceedings.

Here’s what happened so far on Sunday and Monday:

The Oakland A’s will make 10 more picks today.

11th round: No. 334

No. 334 12th round: No. 364

No. 364 13th round: No. 394

No. 394 14th round: No. 424

No. 424 15th round: No. 454

No. 454 16th round: No. 484

No. 484 17th round: No. 514

No. 514 18th round: No. 544

No. 544 19th round: No. 574

No. 574 20th round: No. 604

Once the selections are done, attention will shift toward signing these new prospects to contracts. The A’s have a bonus pool of $8,315,800, and they can go up to 5% over that number without incurring any meaningful penalties.

Welcome to the newest A’s!