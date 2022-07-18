MLB Draft 2022, Day 2: A’s make picks in Rounds 3 thru 10

The 2022 MLB Draft began yesterday with the first couple rounds. Now the three-day process enters its second day, as Monday brings Rounds 3 through 10.

The Oakland A’s will make eight picks today.

3rd round: No. 95

These picks will join the newcomers from yesterday, including 1st-rounder Daniel Susac (college catcher), 2nd-rounder Henry Bolte (high school outfielder), and No. 69 overall pick Clark Elliott (college outfielder) from the Competitive Balance Round.

See below for quick info on today’s selections.

3rd round (No. 95): Colby Thomas, OF

Thomas is a 21-year-old college junior out of Mercer University. MLB Pipeline ranked him 95th on their pre-draft board, with the following report for the 6’0” right-handed hitter:

Scouting grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 55 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 45 A 37th-round pick by the Orioles out of a Georgia high school in 2019, Thomas led the Southern Conference with five homers in 16 games as a Mercer freshman during the shortened college season the following spring. He got too aggressive at the plate and struggled throughout 2021 before starting to get back on track in the Cape Cod League. He’s showing more discipline this spring and has played his way into the top three rounds, making him the Bears’ best prospect since Kyle Lewis went 11th overall in 2016, though his season ended in early May after he injured the labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder and required surgery. Before he got hurt, Thomas challenged for the NCAA Division I home run lead while chasing fewer pitches out of the zone and missing fewer over the plate. His right-handed swing can still get too uphill, but his combination of bat speed, strength and loft gives him well-above-average raw power. He’s doing a better job of working counts and drawing walks, leading to optimism he’ll hit for a decent average while posting a healthy on-base percentage. One of the better athletes in the 2022 college class, Thomas is a solid to plus runner with arm strength to match. He has the savvy to steal bases and covers more ground than a typical right fielder. Scouts believe he has the quickness and instincts to perhaps play center field, though he hasn’t gotten that opportunity with the Bears.

Baseball America had him ranked 158th, with the following notes:

Tools: Hit: 45. Power: 55. Run: 55. Field: 50. Arm: 55. Thomas has a lean, 6-foot, 190-pound frame and works with an upright and open batting stance, with a sizable leg kick and uphill bat path geared for launching balls into the air. He does a nice job when he can get his hands extended and out over the plate but struggles on the inner half. Thomas will swing and miss against secondary offerings but has made plenty of contact against fastballs, though he admittedly didn’t face a large sample of 93-plus mph velocity in 2022. Thomas played right field for Mercer this spring but has the tools for center and the power and speed upside to excite teams, regardless of his health.

Keep checking back for the rest of the picks as they come in!