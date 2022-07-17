The Oakland A’s selected Daniel Susac in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday, with the No. 19 overall pick. The 21-year-old is a right-handed hitting catcher from the University of Arizona.

MLB Pipeline had Susac ranked 12th on their pre-draft board, with the following scouting report:

Scouting grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 55 | Run: 40 | Arm: 60 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55 The younger brother of one-time big league catcher Andrew Susac, Daniel was a legitimate high school prospect from Northern California in 2020, but went undrafted in the five-round Draft that summer. He went on to the University of Arizona and earned freshman All-American honors, as well as being named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, before playing well for USA Baseball’s Collegiate National team over the summer. It’s carried over to a big 2022 season, especially at the plate. Now a Draft-eligible true sophomore, Susac has the chance to be an impact player on both sides of the ball. A switch-hitter when he joined the Wildcats, he’s hit almost exclusively right-handed, which scouts thought was his better side as a prepster anyway. Big and physical, Susac has shown the ability to drive the ball to all fields, using the gap very well during his freshman season. There’s legitimate power to tap into as well. A former high school quarterback, he’s a better athlete and moves better than you’d think given his size. Behind the plate, Susac’s plus arm plays well, and he did show off above-average defensive skills last spring, though he wasn’t receiving quite as well in the fall. Even so, he’s one of the best college backstops in the class, cementing his place in the first round with a very strong spring.

FanGraphs ranked him 30th, with a Future Value of 45 and a High risk rating. They added the following notes:

The latest in the line of catchin’ Susacs, Daniel is a draft-eligible sophomore who has had two strong seasons in hitter-friendly Tucson. Like his oldest brother Andrew, he is a power-over-hit catcher whose size may impede his long-term ability to stay behind the plate. Susac is a lanky 6-foot-5, which impacts his lateral mobility and ball-blocking, and at times he tries to throw from his knees because it takes him a while to get out of his crouch at his size. The depth of his crouch varies — at times it’s incredible how low-to-the-ground Susac plays, and at others he plays so high that it’s hard to call what he’s doing “crouching.” He is a fine receiver, it’s his arm and the consistency of his ground game that need the most developmental love. Offensively, Susac is a power-over hit type prone to chase at a greater rate than average. His swing is also relatively grooved, but not so badly that he has a binary “no” hit tool projection. Instead, the realistic projection here is for Susac to be a passable defender with a 40 bat, which should still be sufficient for everyday duty because there’s so much raw power here already, and more is likely coming. Susac still has lots of room for mass on his frame, though there may be a delicate balance between him adding strength and losing mobility such that he has to move out from behind the plate. It’s much more likely for these big-framed power hitting catchers to eventually find their way into a regular role than the smaller, contact-oriented ones.

Baseball America had him 11th on their pre-draft board.

