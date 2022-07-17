MLB Draft 2022 Open Thread: A’s pick 19th, 56th, 69th

The MLB Draft has arrived!

Sunday marks the first day of a three-day process. Day One features the first two rounds plus all compensation rounds, covering the first 80 overall picks.

The Oakland A’s will make three picks today.

1st round: No. 19

No. 19 2nd round: No. 56

No. 56 Competitive Balance Round B: No. 69

Who might the A’s choose with their top selection? Here are some writeups on a half dozen possibilities:

Also check out grover’s draft intro for a larger look at the A’s bonus pool and other considerations.

Here’s how to watch Day One of the draft:

Date: Sunday, July 17

Sunday, July 17 Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

4:00 p.m. PT TV: ESPN, MLB Network

ESPN, MLB Network Radio: MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM Online streaming: ESPN app, MLB.com

Let’s Go Oakland!