MLB Draft 2022 Open Thread: A’s pick 19th, 56th, 69th

The MLB Draft has arrived!
Sunday marks the first day of a three-day process. Day One features the first two rounds plus all compensation rounds, covering the first 80 overall picks.
The Oakland A’s will make three picks today.
- 1st round: No. 19
- 2nd round: No. 56
- Competitive Balance Round B: No. 69
Who might the A’s choose with their top selection? Here are some writeups on a half dozen possibilities:
- OF Dylan Beavers (Cal) and OF Brock Jones (Stanford)
- OF Drew Gilbert (Tennessee) and OF Jacob Melton (Oregon State)
- SS Zach Neto (Campbell) and SS Peyton Graham (Oklahoma)
Also check out grover’s draft intro for a larger look at the A’s bonus pool and other considerations.
Here’s how to watch Day One of the draft:
- Date: Sunday, July 17
- Time: 4:00 p.m. PT
- TV: ESPN, MLB Network
- Radio: MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM
- Online streaming: ESPN app, MLB.com
Let’s Go Oakland!
