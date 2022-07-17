 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB Draft 2022 Open Thread: A’s pick 19th, 56th, 69th

Three picks on Day One

By Alex Hall
/ new
2021 Major Leauge Baseball Draft
Rollie reps the A’s again for this year’s draft
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The MLB Draft has arrived!

Sunday marks the first day of a three-day process. Day One features the first two rounds plus all compensation rounds, covering the first 80 overall picks.

The Oakland A’s will make three picks today.

  • 1st round: No. 19
  • 2nd round: No. 56
  • Competitive Balance Round B: No. 69

Who might the A’s choose with their top selection? Here are some writeups on a half dozen possibilities:

Also check out grover’s draft intro for a larger look at the A’s bonus pool and other considerations.

Here’s how to watch Day One of the draft:

  • Date: Sunday, July 17
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. PT
  • TV: ESPN, MLB Network
  • Radio: MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM
  • Online streaming: ESPN app, MLB.com

Let’s Go Oakland!

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...