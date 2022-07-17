Game Thread #93: A’s at Astros

It’s a split series, and the A’s have a chance to sneak a series win in against the Astros before a 4-day break.

Yesterday the Justin Verlander-led Houston squad shut the A’s out. Sean Murphy had the best game of any Athletic yesterday, with a pair of hits helping to continue his recent hot streak, but 16 strikeouts across the lineup didn’t do the A’s any favours when it came to generating scoring opportunities.

Today the A’s will be up against another formidable foe, as Jake Odorizzi takes the mound at Minute Maid Park. In his second year with the Stros, Odorizzi last saw the A’s a week ago, controlling the game for 7 scoreless innings.

On the mound for the A’s is Adam Oller, who continues a shaky up-and-down ride between Triple-A Las Vegas and the A’s. Oller’s last start was a blowout loss in May against the Angels, and since then has settled into a long relief role when he’s up with the A’s. Hopefully he will take some of his relief approach into this start and can set a few Astros away before turning the game over to the pen.

Either way this is the A’s last chance to hit 31 wins before the ‘half way’ mark of the season.

Athletics lineup (away)

3B Vimael Machin (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) CF Skye Bolt (S) SS Elvis Andrus (R) DH Stephen Piscotty (R) 2B Tony Kemp (L)

RHP Adam Oller

Astros lineup (home)

2B Jose Altuve (L) SS Jeremy Peña (R) DH Kyle Tucker (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) LF Aledmys Diaz (R) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) RF Chas McCormick (R) CF Jake Meyers (R) C Martin Moldonado (R)

RHP Jake Odorizzi

