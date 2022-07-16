Game Thread #92: A’s at Astros

The Oakland A’s beat the Houston Astros last night! Can they do it again? Let’s find out!

They’ll have to do it against Justin Verlander this time. The right-hander is suddenly a full superstar again at age 39, after basically sitting out the past two seasons. He faced the A’s once last month and carried a no-hitter into the 7th inning, at which point it was broken up by Elvis Andrus.

Once against last night Andrus was one of the lineup’s heroes, notching the go-ahead single in the 7th inning. But the big new story on offense is Skye Bolt, who has homered each of the past two games. Can the 28-year-old find a consistent groove for the first time in his MLB career? Also watch out for Laureano and Murphy, who have been swinging hot bats lately.

Elsewhere in the lineup, congrats to first baseman Dermis Garcia who is making his first career MLB start!

On the mound, rookie Jared Koenig makes the start, his fifth of the year. We last saw him in late-June. This is the first time he’s ever pitched against the Astros.

A’s lineup (away)

3B Vimael Machin (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) LF Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Skye Bolt (S) DH Sheldon Neuse (R) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) 2B Nick Allen (R)

LHP Jared Koenig

Astros lineup (home)

DH Jose Altuve (L) SS Jeremy Peña (R) 3B Alex Bregman (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 2B Aledmys Diaz (R) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) CF Jake Meyers (R) LF Chas McCormick (R) C Martin Maldonado (R)

RHP Justin Verlander

