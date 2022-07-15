Game Thread #91: A’s at Astros

The MLB All-Star break is almost here! But first, one more series in Houston against the AL West division-leading Astros. At 58-30 they’re tied (with the Dodgers) for the second-best record in the majors (behind the Yankees).

Meanwhile, at 30-60 in the standings, the Oakland A’s have finally climbed out of last place in all of MLB, a half-game above the 30-61 Nationals.

The A’s will look to stay out of the MLB cellar with a win tonight, led by Cole Irvin on the mound. He faced the Astros in his last appearance and turned in a quality effort (6 innings, 2 runs) but took the loss due to lack of run support. In his previous start before that, he shut down the Blue Jays (8 innings, 1 run) to earn a victory.

Houston counters with Jose Urquidy, who started against Oakland last week and tossed eight strong innings. Elvis Andrus homered against Urquidy in that game.

Infielder Vimael Machin is in the leadoff spot for the fifth straight game (and sixth out of the last seven). In his last four games as the leadoff man, he’s batting 6-for-17 with a homer, a walk and only two strikeouts.

A’s lineup (away)

3B Vimael Machin (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) DH Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) LF Tony Kemp (L) CF Skye Bolt (S) 2B Nick Allen (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Astros lineup (home)

2B Mauricio Dubon (R) CF Jake Meyers (R) DH Kyle Tucker (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) SS Jeremy Peña (R) LF Chas McCormick (R) 1B J.J. Matijevic (L) RF Jose Siri (R) C Korey Lee (R)

RHP Jose Urquidy

