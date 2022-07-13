Game Thread #90: A’s at Rangers

Oakland has a chance at a series win in the finale against the Rangers after splitting the first two with their division rival.

They’ll have their freshly-named All-Star Paul Blackburn going for them tonight. That means he’ll be available to pitch during the All-Star Game on Tuesday!

After yesterday’s outburst with the bats, manager Mark Kotsay is trotting out a similar lineup with a just a couple tweaks. Stephen Vogt gets in there in place of Sheldon Neuse, while Tony Kemp and Skye Bolt swap places. If fit ain’t broke, right?

A’s lineup (away)

3B Vimael Machin (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) DH Stephen Vogt (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) LF Tony Kemp (L) CF Skye Bolt (S) 2B Nick Allen (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Rangers lineup (home)

3B Josh H. Smith (L) SS Marcus Semien (R) DH Corey Seager (L) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) C Jonah Heim (S) RF Kole Calhoun (L) CF Leody Taveras (S) LF Brad Miller (L) 2B Charlie Culberson (R)

RHP Jon Gray

How to watch/listen