Game Thread #90: A’s at Rangers

Oakland has a chance at a series win in the finale against the Rangers after splitting the first two with their division rival.
They’ll have their freshly-named All-Star Paul Blackburn going for them tonight. That means he’ll be available to pitch during the All-Star Game on Tuesday!
After yesterday’s outburst with the bats, manager Mark Kotsay is trotting out a similar lineup with a just a couple tweaks. Stephen Vogt gets in there in place of Sheldon Neuse, while Tony Kemp and Skye Bolt swap places. If fit ain’t broke, right?
A’s lineup (away)
- 3B Vimael Machin (L)
- RF Ramon Laureano (R)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- 1B Seth Brown (L)
- DH Stephen Vogt (R)
- SS Elvis Andrus (R)
- LF Tony Kemp (L)
- CF Skye Bolt (S)
- 2B Nick Allen (R)
- RHP Paul Blackburn
Rangers lineup (home)
- 3B Josh H. Smith (L)
- SS Marcus Semien (R)
- DH Corey Seager (L)
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L)
- C Jonah Heim (S)
- RF Kole Calhoun (L)
- CF Leody Taveras (S)
- LF Brad Miller (L)
- 2B Charlie Culberson (R)
- RHP Jon Gray
How to watch/listen
- Date: Wednesday, July 13
- Time: 5:05 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
