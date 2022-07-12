Game Thread #89: A’s at Rangers

The A’s take on the Texas Rangers tonight at Globe Life Field in game 2 of this three game series.

After hitting a home run in yesterday’s high-scoring loss, Sheldon Neuse rises all the way up in the lineup from ninth to fifth. And after getting hit by a pitch in the hand yesterday, Stephen Piscotty is, as expected, out of tonight’s lineup. Skye Bolt replaces him while Ramon Laureano slides over to right field.

On the mound for Oakland will be James Kaprielian. The righty has been hot over his past four starts, allowing just 7 runs in 22 2⁄ 3 innings for a 2.78 ERA. Can he keep it up against a hot offense like Texas?

A’s lineup (away)

3B Vimael Machin (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) DH Sheldon Neuse (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Skye Bolt (S) LF Tony Kemp (L) 2B Nick Allen (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Rangers lineup (home)

3B Josh H. Smith (L) 2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) RF Adolis Garcia (R) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) CF Leody Taveras (S) DH Brad Miller (L) C Sam Huff (R) LF Stephen Duggar (L)

RHP Glenn Otto

How to watch/listen