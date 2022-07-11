Game #88: Comeback falls short in 10-8 loss to Rangers

Well, the A’s lost tonight by a final of 10-8 to the Texas Rangers, but they definitively made it interesting at the end.

The bats took a while to wake up, but after falling behind 10-2 after seven innings, Oakland put up a 6 spot in the eighth, their biggest inning of the year, then got the tying run on base in the ninth. They ultimately came up just short, but it’s always a good sign to see the Green & Gold fight to the very end.

More to come...