Game Thread #88: A’s at Rangers

The A’s begin their final road trip of the first half tonight, traveling to take on a Texas Rangers club that’s only four games out of a wild card slot.

Infielder Vimael Machin will bat leadoff for the third time in four games. He went 2-for-4 in yesterday’s loss, including his first career home run, and has his clearest shot at playing time with the A’s. It looks like manager Mark Kotsay is rewarding him with another assignment at the top of the lineup. Machin and the rest of the lineup will be going against Spencer Howard, a former top prospect who’s struggled in the majors for the past few seasons, especially this year.

On the mound for Oakland tonight is Adrian Martinez. The rookie has been up and down through his first few starts and the jury is still out on what the A’s have in him. In short, a lot of attention will be paid to his fastball/sinker tonight as that might be what makes or breaks him as a starter. On the plus side for Martinez, he’s facing an offense that ranks middle of the road on the season; on the flip side, the Texas lineup is hot right now, averaging 5.5 runs over their past eight games.

A’s lineup (away)

3B Vimael Machin (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) DH Chad Pinder (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) LF Tony Kemp (L) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R)

RHP Adrian Martinez

Rangers lineup (home)

2B Josh H. Smith (L) 2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) RF Adolis Garcia (R) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) C Jonah Heim (S) DH Kole Calhoun (L) LF Brad Miller (L) CF Leody Taveras (S)

RHP Spencer Howard

