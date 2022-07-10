Paul Blackburn named 2022 All-Star

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played in Los Angeles, and the Oakland A’s are sending a story fit for a Hollywood script.

Starting pitcher Paul Blackburn was named to the American League All-Star team on Sunday, as the A’s lone rep. It’s the first career selection for the 28-year-old right-hander. Click here to see full rosters for both sides.

This time last summer, nobody would have seen this coming. Several years of struggles and injuries led Blackburn to be designated for assignment by the A’s in February of 2021, and when he returned to the majors in August it was for emergency duty and yielded a shaky 5.87 ERA in nine starts. But he got another chance in their rebuilding rotation this season and finally clicked, consistently putting his team in position to win.

Blackburn, 2022: 3.36 ERA, 91 ip, 73 Ks, 23 BB, 9 HR, 3.64 FIP

