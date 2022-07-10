Game Thread #87: A’s vs. Astros

The Oakland A’s and Houston Astros wrap up their weekend series at the Coliseum with one more game Sunday afternoon. They split the first two contests, so today will be the rubber match.

Each lineup has some notable news. For the Astros, slugging MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a hand injury. Houston is hopeful that he won’t miss much time and will be available to return later this month after the All-Star break.

For the A’s, there’s a relatively new leadoff hitter, as Vimael Machin takes the top spot in the order for the second time this season (he also led off Friday). He is 2-for-14 so far since being called up a couple weeks ago. Oakland also has a new hitter on the bench, as Dermis Garcia was called up today for his first career trip to the majors, though he’s not in the starting lineup.

A’s lineup (home)

3B Vimael Machin (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) DH Sean Murphy (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) LF Stephen Piscotty (R) 2B Tony Kemp (L) CF Skye Bolt (S) SS Nick Allen (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Astros lineup (away)

2B Jose Altuve (L) SS Jeremy Peña (R) 3B Alex Bregman (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) DH Aledmys Diaz (R) CF Jake Meyers (R) LF Chas McCormick (R) C Korey Lee (R)

RHP Jake Odorizzi

How to watch/listen