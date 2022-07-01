Game Thread #79: A’s at Mariners

Welcome to July!

Oakland starts a brand new month tonight against the Mariners, and it doesn’t matter that they’ve lost four straight, it’s time to turn the calendar!

Second baseman Nick Allen swaps places with Tony Kemp in the lineup tonight, taking over the leadoff spot while Kemp bats ninth. Otherwise a pretty similar lineup to yesterday’s when they scored six runs. I like the thinking.

As for the starter, James Kaprielian will try to hold down the Mariners. He’s been much improved over his previous two starts but remains looking for that elusive first win of the season. Let’s see if he gets it tonight.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Nick Allen (R) CF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) RF Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) LF Tony Kemp (L)

RHP James Kaprielian

Mariners lineup (home)

CF Julio Rodriguez (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) 3B Eugenio Suarez (R) 1B Carlos Santana (S) DH Abraham Toro (S) DH Adam Frazier (L) SS Dylan Moore (R) C Andrew Knapp (R) RF Sam Haggerty (S)

LHP Marco Gonzales

