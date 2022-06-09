A’s roster moves: Adam Oller called up, Sam Selman optioned to Triple-A

The Oakland A’s are swapping a fresh arm into their bullpen.

The A’s called up pitcher Adam Oller on Thursday, the team announced. To make room on the active roster, lefty reliever Sam Selman was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

This is the third time we’ve seen Oller in the majors this year. He cracked the Opening Day rotation and made three starts in April, then briefly returned in May to start one half of a doubleheader. However, this time around he “is going to pitch out of the bullpen, likely long relief,” reports insider Martin Gallegos.

Oller, 2022 MLB: 12.27 ERA, 14⅔ ip, 11 Ks, 11 BB, 6 HR, 9.41 FIP

12.27 ERA, 14⅔ ip, 11 Ks, 11 BB, 6 HR, 9.41 FIP Oller, 2022 AAA: 3.91 ERA, 23 ip, 23 Ks, 15 BB, 0 HR, 3.99 FIP

All of his numbers this season have come as a starter, including his time in Triple-A, so this will be our first look at him in a different role working shorter stints.

Meanwhile, Selman got knocked around in his latest outing yesterday against the Braves. He faced six batters and recorded as many outs as homers (two apiece), allowing four runs in the process and letting two more inherited runners come around. It was his sixth appearance of the year and the first time he’d been charged with runs, though he was tagged with a blown save a week ago when some inherited runners scored on his watch.

Selman: 5.14 ERA, 7 ip, 10 Ks, 2 BB, 2 HR, 4.86 FIP, 5-of-8 inherited scored

The southpaw heads back to Vegas, where he’ll remain available for a future callup if Oakland wants.

Here’s the updated roster: