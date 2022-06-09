Game Thread #59: A’s at Guardians

The A’s begin a new series still in search of a win to break their eight-game losing streak. They’ll try to topple the Cleveland Guardians to do it tonight on enemy turf.

You’d normally expect to see Chad Pinder in the lineup against a left-handed starter, but Mark Kotsay said before the game that he’s dealing with a stiff neck. That said, he’s available off the bench. Corner infielder Matt Davidson gets his third straight start for Oakland since joining the team, his first at first base. And Sean Murphy, after getting demoted to the eighth slot before a good series in Atlanta, gets bumped all the way back up to the cleanup spot for the series opener.

Interestingly, Jed Lowrie is manning second base today, only the second time he’s manned his old position all year. The previous time? All the way back in the first week of the season on April 15th.

On the mound for Oakland is James Kaprielian. He’s given up at least four runs in his previous three starts so he’ll get a good opportunity to turn it around against a below-average offense. Also, Adam Oller is back with the A’s after being recalled from Triple-A and is available out of the bullpen tonight, per Kotsay.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 2B Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) DH Christian Bethancourt (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 1B Matt Davidson (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Guardians lineup (home)

CF Myles Straw (R) LF Steven Kwan (L) DH José Ramírez (S) 1B Josh Naylor (L) RF Oscar Gonzalez (S) 2B Owen Miller (R) SS Andrés Giménez (L) 3B Ernie Clement (R) C Luke Maile (R)

LHP Konner Pilkington

How to watch/listen