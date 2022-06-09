A’s injuries: Daulton Jefferies will have surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome

The Oakland A’s got an unfortunate injury update on Wednesday, though not necessarily an unexpected one.

Starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies will undergo surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, reports Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle. The right-hander will have the operation next Monday, at which point the team will release further details.

It’s a tough blow for Jefferies, who battled through years of injuries in the minors to finally grab a spot in the A’s rotation this summer. He made eight starts before landing on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 19 with what was initially deemed right arm irritation, but the diagnosis was quickly updated to thoracic outlet syndrome. He was moved to the 60-day IL at the end of May.

Jefferies, 2022: 5.72 ERA, 39⅓ ip, 28 Ks, 8 BB, 4 HR, 3.80 FIP

While the club hasn’t yet given an official timetable for Jefferies’ return, the usual recovery time for this surgery is at least a few months, so it’s possible his season could be over. It’s a significant procedure, and some pitchers never make it back all the way, notes MLB Trade Rumors.

