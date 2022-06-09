 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: 2022 All-Star ballots released

MLB news roundup

By Alex Hall
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

The last-place Oakland A’s probably won’t have many representatives in the 2022 All-Star Game, but nevertheless the league is going to hold the annual event anyway. Ballots were released yesterday, and you can click here to vote up to five times per 24 hours through the end of June.

The rules have gotten a bit more complicated. There are now two phases of voting, with this first phase cutting down to a couple finalists per position, and then a second election in July to determine the winners who will make up the starting lineups. Click here to read all about it.

The A’s have nine players on the ballot, one at each position:

  • C Sean Murphy
  • 1B Seth Brown
  • 2B Tony Kemp
  • SS Elvis Andrus
  • 3B Kevin Smith
  • OF Ramon Laureano
  • OF Cristian Pache
  • OF Chad Pinder
  • DH Jed Lowrie

However, it might be more likely that Oakland sends a pitcher to represent them. None of their hitters are lighting up the stat sheet, while starters Frankie Montas and Paul Blackburn are posting strong seasons and closer Dany Jimenez is among the league leaders in saves. One way or other, at least one player from the A’s will head to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic on July 19.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Markel was DFA’d on Tuesday, and now has been claimed by the White Sox

The A’s wrapped up their 11-run loss on Wednesday with a position player pitching. Christian Bethancourt tossed a scoreless bottom of the 8th, walking one batter. This was the catcher’s seventh career trip to the mound, and he joins Pinder as the second Oakland position player to pitch this season.

The Low-A Stockton Ports had a better night than the A’s did

A pair of former Michigan Wolverines are carving up batters in High-A Lansing

And in Double-A Midland, another pitching prospect to watch (click here for MLB Pipeline scouting report)

What do you think of this list? (No A’s HOFers means no Rickey, Eck, or Stew) (click here for honorable mentions)

Round 2: Are there some more recent names who might challenge for this list?

Bold strategy

... let’s see if it pays off for ‘em

Speaking of walkup music

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...