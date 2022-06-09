Elephant Rumblings: 2022 All-Star ballots released

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

The last-place Oakland A’s probably won’t have many representatives in the 2022 All-Star Game, but nevertheless the league is going to hold the annual event anyway. Ballots were released yesterday, and you can click here to vote up to five times per 24 hours through the end of June.

The rules have gotten a bit more complicated. There are now two phases of voting, with this first phase cutting down to a couple finalists per position, and then a second election in July to determine the winners who will make up the starting lineups. Click here to read all about it.

The A’s have nine players on the ballot, one at each position:

C Sean Murphy

1B Seth Brown

2B Tony Kemp

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Kevin Smith

OF Ramon Laureano

OF Cristian Pache

OF Chad Pinder

DH Jed Lowrie

However, it might be more likely that Oakland sends a pitcher to represent them. None of their hitters are lighting up the stat sheet, while starters Frankie Montas and Paul Blackburn are posting strong seasons and closer Dany Jimenez is among the league leaders in saves. One way or other, at least one player from the A’s will head to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic on July 19.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Markel was DFA’d on Tuesday, and now has been claimed by the White Sox

The #WhiteSox have claimed right-handed pitcher Parker Markel off waivers from Oakland and have optioned him to Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 8, 2022

The A’s wrapped up their 11-run loss on Wednesday with a position player pitching. Christian Bethancourt tossed a scoreless bottom of the 8th, walking one batter. This was the catcher’s seventh career trip to the mound, and he joins Pinder as the second Oakland position player to pitch this season.

Position player pitching pic.twitter.com/S2LT4dLo9A — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 9, 2022

The Low-A Stockton Ports had a better night than the A’s did

DENZEL CLARKE WALKOFF BASEHIT STOCKTON PORTS WIN 4-3 IN 10 OVER Rancho Cucamonga #StocktonPorts #Athletics #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/n9CEnc5vT1 — Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) June 9, 2022

A pair of former Michigan Wolverines are carving up batters in High-A Lansing

OF THE WEEK



Congratulations to @blake_beers & @JeffCriswell5 for being selected as Player of the Week, last week and this week❗️⚾️



Name a more defensive duo, we'll wait... pic.twitter.com/PpfdULXrvA — Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) June 8, 2022

And in Double-A Midland, another pitching prospect to watch (click here for MLB Pipeline scouting report)

Garrett Acton since April 30: 18 IP, 11 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 31 K. That's right around when his velo jumped to 96-98. Dude could get high-leverage outs in the big leagues right now. — Nathaniel Stoltz (@stoltzs_words) June 9, 2022

What do you think of this list? (No A’s HOFers means no Rickey, Eck, or Stew) (click here for honorable mentions)

Top ten players from the Bay Area to play for the A's according to @dfeldy. (Excludes A's HOFers)



10. Stephen Piscotty

9. Chris Codiroli

8. Eric Byrnes

7. Lane Blankenship

6. Claudell Washington

5. Mark Canha

4. Mike Norris

3. Jermaine Dye

2. Marcus Semien

1. Carney Lansford — A's Cast (@athleticscast24) June 8, 2022

Round 2: Are there some more recent names who might challenge for this list?

My A's Mt. Rushmore of what might have been, position player edition: Blankenship, Brent Gates, Doug Jennings and Felix Jose — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) June 8, 2022

Bold strategy

People: I can report that every Angels player will walk up to Nickleback tonight. The coaches decided it as a way to shake things up. So, if the Angels snap their losing streak tonight, you can thank Nickleback. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022

... let’s see if it pays off for ‘em

The Angels turned to Nickelback walk-up songs to end their losing skid. The baseball gods struck back after their ears started bleeding. The streak is now at 14 losses in a row after a 1-0 loss to the Red Sox, with Mike Trout still sidelined and day-to-day with a groin injury. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 9, 2022

Speaking of walkup music