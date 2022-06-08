Game Thread #58: A’s at Braves

Oakland goes for the series split tonight against the defending champion Atlanta Braves, and they’ll be relying on a rookie to help them do it and end this skid.

Going for the A’s tonight is lefty Jared Koenig. He’ll be making his major league debut when he takes the mound after getting called up Wednesday from Vegas thanks to a fantastic start to the year down there. He’s going to be the ninth starter Oakland has used this year and he’ll be getting a tough test, as Atlanta has won nine straight games against lefty starters. Click the link above for more info on the newest Athletic!

It’s a very similar lineup to yesterday, but Oakland has a fresh face in there as Stephen Vogt will make his first start since returning from injury, taking over the DH slot tonight. Catcher Sean Murphy also gets a small bump up the order after putting some good swings on the ball last night, and Luis Barrera is in right field while Ramon Laureano slides over to center. Every A’s hitter will have one thing in common tonight: none of them have faced Braves starter Ian Anderson before.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Stephen Vogt (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) C Sean Murphy (R) 3B Matt Davidson (R) RF Luis Barrera (L)

LHP Jared Koenig

Braves lineup (home)

RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (R) SS Dansby Swanson (R) 3B Austin Riley (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) C William Contreras (R) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) LF Adam Duvall (R) CF Michael Harris II (L)

RHP Ian Anderson

How to watch/listen