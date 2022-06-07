Game Thread #57: A’s at Braves

Oakland travels across the country to take on the Atlanta Braves in a rare matchup between the two clubs for a quick two-game series.

The A’s will be sending out lefty Cole Irvin to take on the defending World Champs, and he’ll try to play the role of stopper as Oakland arrives in Atlanta on a six-game losing streak after going 1-8 on the previous homestand.

We’ll also be getting a first-hand look at new Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson since the trade out of Oakland. He’s not having quite the monster year compared to his final season with the A’s but is having a fine season nonetheless, settled into the cleanup spot sandwiched around some really good batters.

A new face joins the lineup today, as infielder Matt Davidson was recalled from Triple-A as part of some roster moves earlier in the day. He was just named the PCL Player of the Week after going 9-for-21 with five home runs and 11 RBI in a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, so hopefully the third baseman can help an offense in dire need of a boost. He takes the spot of Sheldon Neuse, whose struggles in May were just too much to ignore.

Also of note is Sean Murphy’s spot in the order. A monster spring by the catcher had A’s fans penciling him in the middle of the order but a rough couple of months to start the year has dropped him all the way to eighth in the lineup. He had just one home run in all of May while batting .188/.295/.292, and went hitless against Boston on top of that. Hopefully drop in the order helps take some pressure off him and can help get his bat going. Time will tell.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) LF Chad Pinder (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) 2B Matt Davidson (R) C Sean Murphy (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Braves lineup (home)

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) SS Dansby Swanson (R) 3B Austin Riley (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) C William Contreras (R) LF Guillermo Heredia (R) CF Michael Harris Jr. (L)

RHP Kyle Wright

