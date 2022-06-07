A’s roster moves: Stephen Vogt back from IL, Matt Davidson called up

The Oakland A’s made a variety of roster moves on Tuesday.

The team activated catcher Stephen Vogt from the 10-day injured list, where he’d been since April 21 due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. To make room on the active roster, infielder Sheldon Neuse was optioned to Triple-A.

At the same time, the A’s also called up a new player from Triple-A. Veteran slugger Matt Davidson signed a minor league contract in May and has been playing for Las Vegas ever since, and the 31-year-old now makes his way back up to the majors. He needed to be added to the 40-man roster and the active 26-man roster, so to clear space reliever Parker Markel was designated for assignment.

The full list:

C Stephen Vogt activated from 10-day injured list

activated from 10-day injured list IF Matt Davidson called up from Triple-A

called up from Triple-A IF Sheldon Neuse optioned to Triple-A

optioned to Triple-A RHP Parker Markel designated for assignment

In other words, Vogt and Davidson are in, while Neuse and Markel are out for now.

Vogt last played on April 20. That night he was hurt while making a defensive play at first base, in a collision with a runner hustling through the bag. He went on the IL the next day and missed the team’s next 43 games.

Vogt, 2022: 1-for-14, HR, 1 BB, 6 Ks

Davidson signed with Oakland around a month ago, and you can click here for his full scouting report. He’s got nearly 300 games of MLB experience over parts of six seasons, during which time he bopped 53 homers, but he hasn’t seen regular playing time in the bigs since 2018. He did play a few games for D’Backs in April, though, and he’s continued mashing in Triple-A.

Davidson, 2022 AAA: .306/.389/.711, 162 wRC+, 15 HR, 10.1% BB, 25.2% Ks

Those 15 dingers came in just 32 games, including his time in Arizona’s farm system earlier this year. Since arriving in Vegas, the right-hander has hit seven homers for the A’s affiliate in 21 games. Defensively he plays the infield corners, and he’s in tonight’s lineup at third base.

Neuse got off to a promising start this year, batting .328 in April, but he’s cooled off since then and posted a .170 mark in May. His early success was helped by a high BABIP, but that good fortune didn’t continue long-term. He heads down to Triple-A, where he’ll remain available if the A’s want to bring him back up in the future.

Markel was called up just over a week ago, and made it into three games for Oakland while he was here. He wasn’t charged with any runs in three innings of work, but he did walk five batters and allow a pair of inherited runners to score. Now that he’s been DFA’d, he’ll pass through waivers, and if he’s not claimed by another team then it’s possible he could end up back in the A’s system.

Analysis: The lineup averaged a measly 2.6 runs per game on the latest homestand, so they may as well try a new hitter in place of the scuffling Neuse. If Davidson brings some power to make the offense more competitive then cool, and if he doesn’t then no harm done. There will be plenty of time to try out other prospects when they’re ready, or give Neuse another chance later.

As for the pitching staff, a reliever was going to have to go by tomorrow anyway. Teams may only carry 14 pitchers right now (that limit will drop to 13 in a couple weeks), and the A’s had four starters and 10 relievers, with plans to bring up rookie Jared Koenig tomorrow as their fifth starter. The departure of Markel today takes the bullpen down to nine members, so while another move will be required tomorrow to call up Koenig, it doesn’t have to be a pitcher going down and could instead be a position player if the team wants.

Here’s the updated roster. Another move will be made tomorrow to bring up rookie starter Jared Koenig.