As Cristian Pache heads back to Atlanta to face the Braves this week, he will be matched against the team that traded him to the A’s. As the most currently-visible member of the return for Matt Olson, Pache has been an everyday player in the Athletics’ outfield. The scouting report on Pache has held up so far: highlight plays in the outfield, but middling returns at the plate.

But according to Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, a new approach should be rounding out his hitting. Some of Pache’s stats are proving his bad luck, with his weighted on base average (wOBA) sitting almost 80 point below his expected rate. So while Pache is hitting a low .167 average going into this series with his former team, he should actually be much better at around .248.

So what is Pache doing to try and get to where the stats say he should be? Based off conversations with manager Mark Kotsay and bench coach Brad Asmus, a big part of the change will be Pache’s angle of attack. Cristian is still getting plenty of speed on the ball when he does make contact, but a majority of that contact ends with the ball on the ground. By adjusting his swing angle, Pache has already made some improvement increasing the amount of line drives he’s hitting.

Of course it’ll take more work and a lot more at bats for his stats to level out, but hopefully the sub-Mendoza days will soon be over for Pache.

Who else saw Sunday’s pregame

Could be looking at a demotion for Neuse

A's and Aviators sites show Sheldon Neuse optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, as @melissalockard noted. Nothing from the A's yet. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) June 7, 2022

Forget fake news

Transactions in the 2022 media landscape pic.twitter.com/SqNAjEwXDs — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) June 6, 2022

More minors notes from the off day

A's Minor League Report - June 6, 2022: @AviatorsLV INF Matt Davidson was named PCL Player of the Week after batting .429 (9-for-21) with five home runs and 11 RBI in six games. pic.twitter.com/93stdGvY94 — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) June 6, 2022

Jordan Diaz has been named Texas League Player of the Week!