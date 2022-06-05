Game #56: A’s wrap up nightmare homestand with another loss

Welp.

The Oakland A’s lost on Sunday, again, this time 5-2 to the Boston Red Sox. That wraps up a homestand in which the A’s dropped nine out of 10 games at the Coliseum.

*** Click here to revisit today’s Game Thread! ***

This afternoon was more of the same, with the A’s lineup limited to two runs on seven hits. They scored once in the 1st inning, then had 16 straight batters retired before reaching base again in the 7th. They finally added one more run in the 9th, but it wasn’t enough to catch up with Boston.

On the mound, Frankie Montas was in control right up until he wasn’t. He allowed a run in the 1st inning but quickly settled down, at one point retiring 11 straight batters. But he led off the 6th with a walk, and the A’s infielders allowed another runner to reach on an error, setting the scene for trouble. Montas got two outs to nearly escape the jam, but the Sox cashed in at the last moment with a three-run homer.

Montas: 6 ip, 4 runs (1 earned), 7 Ks, 1 BB, 1 HR, 6 hits, 104 pitches

Those three runs were unearned, but they count the same on the scoreboard. The walk that sparked the tiebreaking rally was the only free pass Montas allowed all day. With two on and two out in the 6th, he got a mound visit from manager Mark Kotsay but stayed in the game, and he allowed the dinger on the very next pitch.

Kotsay explains why he let Montas pitch through the sixth inning ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HrWfJNCIep — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 5, 2022

The bullpen finished out the final three innings, with one more run crossing the plate. Here’s a neat play!

Puk lends a helping foot pic.twitter.com/YtqZDMrWjP — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 5, 2022

But alas, the final result is another bummer. The A’s are now 20-36 on the season, better than only the Reds and the Royals in the entire majors. Their 7-23 home record is the worst in the majors. And they just had their first 1-9 homestand in 43 years.